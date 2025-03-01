What is the on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure in Karimnagar? The on-road price of KTM 390 Adventure STD in Karimnagar is Rs. 4.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure in Karimnagar? The RTO charges for KTM 390 Adventure STD in Karimnagar amount to Rs. 29,415, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Karimnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Adventure in Karimnagar is Rs. 8,531.