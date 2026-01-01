hamburger icon
SE
Komaki SE Front Right View
1/6
Komaki SE Left View
2/6
Komaki SE Handle Bar View
3/6
Komaki SE Ignition Buttion View
4/6
Komaki SE Right Tyre View
5/6
Komaki SE Bootspace View
6/6
6/6

Komaki SE Max

1.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
SE Max

SE Max

SE Max Prices

The SE Max, is priced at ₹1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SE Max Range

The SE Max offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SE Max Colours

The SE Max is available in 4 colour options: Garnet Red, Jet Black, Royal Blue, Pure Gold.

SE Max Battery & Range

SE Max vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the SE Max include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Ola Electric S1 Air priced ₹90 Thousands.

SE Max Specs & Features

The SE Max has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Komaki SE Max Price

SE Max

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,000
Insurance
5,236
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,15,236
EMI@2,477/mo
Close

Komaki SE Max Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
200 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Telescopic Shocker
Front Suspension
Telescopic Shocker

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Self Diagnos, Parking Assist, Repair Switch, Auto Repair, Riding Mode- Eco|Sport|Turbo
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years
Battery Capacity
4.2 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Komaki SE Max EMI
EMI2,229 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,03,712
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,03,712
Interest Amount
30,039
Payable Amount
1,33,751

Komaki SE other Variants

SE X4

₹ 64,343*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
4,344
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,343
EMI@1,383/mo
Close

SE LI

₹ 74,521*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,999
Insurance
4,522
On-Road Price in Delhi
74,521
EMI@1,602/mo
View breakup

SE Pro

₹ 93,925*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
3,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,925
EMI@2,019/mo
View breakup

SE Ultra

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,250
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,249
EMI@2,456/mo
View breakup

Komaki SE Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
SEvsMagnus G Max
SEvsMagnus G Max
Ola Electric S1 Air

Ola Electric S1 Air

89,999Ex-Showroom
SEvsS1 Air
SEvsS1 Air
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SEvsMagnus Grand
Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

89,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SEvsFaast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

89,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SEvsFaast F2T
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SEvsQC1

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

View allPopular Electric Bikes

View all  Komaki Bikes

