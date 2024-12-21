What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX in Secunderabad? The on-road price of Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD in Secunderabad is Rs. 15.63 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX in Secunderabad? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD in Secunderabad amount to Rs. 1.70 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX in Secunderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX in Secunderabad is Rs. 31,695.