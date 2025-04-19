HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Versys 650, Ninja 1100sx And Zx 10r Get Benefits Of Up To 30,000

Kawasaki Versys 650, Ninja 1100SX and ZX-10R get benefits of up to 30,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2025, 11:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Kawasaki has announced several benefits on its range of motorcycles.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a larger sprocket, while the gear ratios have been optimised for better overall performance and efficiency
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a larger sprocket, while the gear ratios have been optimised for better overall performance and efficiency

Kawasaki has announced several offers on its range of motorcycles. The benefits are of up to 30,000 on the Versys 650, Ninja 1100SX and ZX-10R. It is important to note that these benefits are available only till May 2025 and till stocks last. To get more detailed information about the benefits, interested customers can visit their nearest authorised dealerships.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

This litre-class sportbike comes with a discount of Rs. 30,000. This benefit is provided as an EMI cashback voucher, which can be applied to the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. The ex-showroom price for the Ninja ZX-10R is Rs. 18.50 lakh.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Engine Icon998.0 cc Mileage Icon12.0 kmpl
₹ 17.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 1100sx (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Engine Icon649.0 cc Mileage Icon21.0 kmpl
₹ 7.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-4r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Engine Icon399 cc Mileage Icon24.18 kmpl
₹ 8.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-6r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Engine Icon636 cc Mileage Icon23.6 kmpl
₹ 11.09 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-4rr (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
Engine Icon399 cc Mileage Icon24.18 kmpl
₹ 9.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Kawasaki ZX-10R is equipped with a 998 cc inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm, which can increase to 210 bhp at the same rpm with the RAM Air intake. It generates a torque of 114.9Nm at 11,400 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission that includes a standard bi-directional quick shifter. Among its features are a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, various riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, engine brake control, and traction control.

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition launched at 7.27 lakh

Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki is offering a discount of 20,000 on the Versys 650. With this cash discount applied, the price of the motorcycle decreases from Rs. 7.77 lakh to Rs. 7.57 lakh, presenting an excellent opportunity for buyers.

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is a prominent model in the adventure touring category. It is equipped with a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of maximum torque, coupled with a six-speed transmission. In terms of features, the motorcycle includes LED lighting, a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, and ABS.

Also Read : MY2025 Kawasaki Eliminator launched, gets a price hike of 14,000

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is being offered with a 10,000 cashback. This one is also available only with EMI. The sports tourer is priced at 13.49 lakh ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1,099 cc engine that puts out 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2025, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India Ninja ZX 10R Ninja 1100SX Versys 650

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.