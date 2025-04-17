2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition launched at 7.27 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Ninja 650 KRT Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹7.27 lakh ex-showroom. The KRT Edition comes with a few cosmetic upgrades over the standard model. The KRT Edition uses the same graphics as the Kawasaki Racing Team.

What powers the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition?

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 retains its 649 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, delivering a maximum power of 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 65.76 Nm at 6,700 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. Additionally, the motorcycle offers three selectable riding modes for the rider's convenience.

What are the features of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition?

The specifications feature a 4.3-inch TFT color display that provides the rider with essential information. Additionally, it includes Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices and is equipped with all-LED lighting. Regarding safety, the system incorporates traction control and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

The traction control system offers two selectable modes. Mode 1 is designed to be minimally intrusive, assisting with cornering, while Mode 2 activates earlier in response to excessive wheel spin, reducing engine power to enhance grip. This second mode is especially beneficial in wet riding conditions, according to the manufacturer. Furthermore, the KRTC feature can be deactivated if desired.

What hardware does Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT Edition uses?

Kawasaki uses a trellis high-tensile strength steel frame that is suspended by 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt using twin 300 mm dual-piston disc brakes at the front with dual-piston calipers and a single 220 mm petal disc at the rear with a single piston caliper.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 uses the same 649 cc parallel twin engine.

What are the colour options of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Apart from the KRT Edition, Kawasaki also sells the Ninja 650 in Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Spark Black with Metallic Royal Purple and Metallic Matte Old School Green with Metallic Spark Black. However, these colour schemes have not made their way to the Indian market.

