2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: What’s New and What Stays the Same

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has been launched in India, and the sports tourer has been updated primarily with cosmetic changes rather than mechanical revisions. It follows the recent launches of the 2026 Ninja 650 and Versys 650 and continues to carry its familiar silhouette and core traits into the new model year.

1 Powertrain and Performance The 2026 Ninja 1100SX continues to be powered by the same 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that is now compliant with E20 fuel standards. Output remains unchanged at 134 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The motor is tuned with an emphasis on usable mid-range performance rather than top-end aggression, aligning with its sport-touring format.

2 Chassis and Hardware The inline-four engine is housed within an aluminium frame held up by fully adjustable suspension sourced from Showa. Braking duties are taken care of by Kawasaki-branded Tokico callipers, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard. The Ninja 1100SX’s hardware package continues to prioritise long-distance rideability and rider comfort while retaining its sporty dynamics.

3 Tech Suite On the tech front, the Ninja 1100SX carries over its existing rider aids. It offers four riding modes, Rain, Road, Sport and Rider, that tailor power delivery, throttle response and traction control settings. The Rider mode can be configured according to individual needs. The tech suite is underpinned by a 6-axis IMU, enabling cornering ABS and traction control. A bidirectional quickshifter enables clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The motorcycle is equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT display featuring smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app.

4 Colours and Pricing For 2026, Kawasaki has introduced a new black and gold colour scheme, replacing the long-standing black and green livery associated with the Ninja range. The motorcycle will be sold alongside the MY25 version, which continues to be offered in Metallic Carbon Grey and Metallic Diablo Black. Pricing for the 2026 Ninja 1100SX stands at ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will currently be sold alongside the 2025 model.

