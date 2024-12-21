Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 15.51 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX dealers and showrooms in Goa for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX on road price breakup in Goa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is mainly compared to Suzuki Katana which starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs in Goa, Ducati Monster which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Goa and KTM 890 Duke R starting at Rs. 14.5 Lakhs in Goa.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD ₹ 15.51 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
