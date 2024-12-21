HT Auto

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX On Road Price in Goa

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Front Right View
1/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Front View
2/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Left View
3/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Rear Left View
4/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Rear View
5/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Right View
6/17
13.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Goa
Ninja 1100SX Price in Goa

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 15.51 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD₹ 15.51 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹15.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1099 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
1,58,000
Insurance
43,753
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Goa)
15,50,753
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX News

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a bigger 1,099 cc inline-four cylinder engine with more torque, an updated set of features, and comes at an ex-showrooom price <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX sports tourer priced at 13.49 lakh in India: What you should know
21 Dec 2024
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX arrives with a bigger engine, more torque, and better hardware improving its touring capabilities
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX sports tourer launched in India, priced at 13.49 lakh
18 Dec 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with a slightly bigger engine compared to the Ninja 1000SX, but carries almost all the same components.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX India launch this month. Everything you should know
11 Dec 2024
The all-new Ninja 1100SX has been unveiled and it will be launched globally in December 2024. It comes with a bigger engine and the top trim gets upgraded suspension and braking components.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX unveiled globally ahead of December launch. Will it make its way to India?
5 Oct 2024
The Ducati SuperSport 950 starts at an ex-showroom price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.05 lakh and is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta V-twin.
These are five of the best litre-class bikes that you can buy for under 20 lakh
4 Jan 2025
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX FAQs

The on-road price of Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD in Goa is Rs. 15.51 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD in Goa amount to Rs. 1.58 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX in Goa is Rs. 31,444.
The insurance charges for Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD in Goa are Rs. 43,753, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

