Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 15.36 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 15.36 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX dealers and showrooms in Bhubaneswar for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX on road price breakup in Bhubaneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is mainly compared to Suzuki Katana which starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar, Ducati Monster which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar and KTM 890 Duke R starting at Rs. 14.5 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD ₹ 15.36 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price