Kawasaki KLX230RS Right View
1/8
Kawasaki KLX230RS Left View
2/8
Kawasaki KLX230RS Front Right Side View
3/8
Kawasaki KLX230RS Engine View
4/8
Kawasaki KLX230RS Front Wheel View
5/8
Kawasaki KLX230RS Mudguard View
6/8

Kawasaki KLX230RS STD 2026

2.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki KLX230RS Key Specs
Engine233 cc
KLX230RS STD 2026

KLX230RS STD 2026 Prices

The KLX230RS STD 2026, is listed at ₹2.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

KLX230RS STD 2026 Mileage

All variants of the KLX230RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

KLX230RS STD 2026 Colours

The KLX230RS STD 2026 is available in 2 colour options: Lime Green 2024, Lime Green 2026.

KLX230RS STD 2026 Engine and Transmission

The KLX230RS STD 2026 is powered by a 233 cc engine.

KLX230RS STD 2026 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the KLX230RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Versys X 300 priced ₹3.49 Lakhs or the Kawasaki KLX 110RL priced ₹2.88 Lakhs.

KLX230RS STD 2026 Specs & Features

The KLX230RS STD 2026 has Low Battery Indicator.

Kawasaki KLX230RS STD 2026 Price

KLX230RS STD 2026

₹2.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,000
RTO
14,320
Insurance
11,700
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,05,020
EMI@4,407/mo
Kawasaki KLX230RS STD 2026 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
6.6 L
Length
2035 mm
Ground Clearance
275 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1175 mm
Saddle Height
900 mm
Width
840 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
213 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
186 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
77 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
20.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
233 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic fork / 220 mm
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Kawasaki KLX230RS STD 2026 EMI
EMI3,966 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,84,517
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,84,517
Interest Amount
53,442
Payable Amount
2,37,959

Kawasaki KLX230RS other Variants

KLX230RS STD

₹5.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,81,000
RTO
38,480
Insurance
16,778
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,36,258
EMI@11,526/mo
Kawasaki KLX230RS Alternatives

Kawasaki Versys X 300

Kawasaki Versys X 300

3.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
KLX230RSvsVersys X 300
Kawasaki KLX 110RL

Kawasaki KLX 110RL

2.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
KLX230RSvsKLX 110RL
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
KLX230RSvsScrambler 400 XC
KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.41 - 3.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
KLX230RSvs390 Enduro R
Kawasaki KX65

Kawasaki KX65

3.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
KLX230RSvsKX65

