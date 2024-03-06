Saved Articles

Kawasaki KLX230RS Specifications

Kawasaki KLX230RS starting price is Rs. 5,21,000 in India. Kawasaki KLX230RS is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 233 cc engine. Kawasaki KLX230RS mileage is 14 kmpl.
5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kawasaki KLX230RS Specs

Kawasaki KLX230RS comes with 233 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of KLX230RS starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki KLX230RS sits in the Dirt Bikes, Off ...Read More

Kawasaki KLX230RS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
6.6 L
Ground Clearance
275 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Height
1175 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Saddle Height
900 mm
Width
840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
223 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Tubular, semi-double cradle
Tyre Type
Tubed
Rear Brake
Drum
Max Speed
77 kmph
Max Power
19.85 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
20.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
233 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork / 220 mm
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki News

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 and will do the same in India when it arrives in a few days
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased for India. Launch soon
19 Feb 2024
Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
10 Jan 2024
View all
  News

Kawasaki KLX230RS Variants & Price List

Kawasaki KLX230RS price starts at ₹ 5.21 Lakhs .

STD
5.21 Lakhs*
233 cc
19.85 PS
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details
Check details