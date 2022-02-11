Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 81,120. The on road price for Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu top variant goes up to Rs. 92,120 in Jaipur. The Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 81,120. The on road price for Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu top variant goes up to Rs. 92,120 in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu E-Scooter and the most priced model is Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Eco. Visit your nearest Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu is mainly compared to Bounce Infinity E1 which starts at Rs. 93,386 in Jaipur, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu E-Scooter ₹ 81,120 Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Eco ₹ 92,120