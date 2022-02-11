Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Specifications

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu starting price is Rs. 77,400 in India. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu is available in 2 variant and
77,400 - 88,250*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Specs

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Gen Next Nanu starts at Rs. 77,400 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu sits in the Electric ...Read More

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Eco
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1800 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
81 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubed
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
90 km
Max Speed
46 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork type
Rear Suspension
Dual Adjustable Shock Absorber
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Additional Features
Turning Radius - 1.6 m
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4 Inch, LCD
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X Specs
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Check AE-75 details
View similar Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Specs
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Specs
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Specs

Joy e-bike News

WardWizard has already started the bookings of its high-speed electric scooters from today.
WardWizard launches high-speed e-scooters Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu
11 Feb 2022
Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.
This electric two-wheeler maker achieves a new milestone selling 100,000 EVs
20 Feb 2024
The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
24 Mar 2023
Joy e-bike has rolled out special offers with discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 depending on the e-scooter
Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women’s Day 2023
7 Mar 2023
View all
  News

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Variants & Price List

Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu price starts at ₹ 77,400 and goes up to ₹ 88,250 (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu comes in 2 variants. Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu's top variant is Eco.

E-Scooter
77,400*
25 Kmph
60 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Eco
88,250*
46 Kmph
90 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Joy e-bike Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Forza350

    Honda Forza350

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details