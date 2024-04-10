Saved Articles

Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke

6/14
48.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Roadmaster Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
Max Torque171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke Latest Updates

Roadmaster falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 48.12 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 20.8 L
  • Length: 2593 mm
  • Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116
    Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke Price

    Dark Horse Black Smoke
    ₹48.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    43,48,848
    RTO
    3,91,396
    Insurance
    71,464
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    48,11,708
    EMI@1,03,422/mo
    Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    20.8 L
    Length
    2593 mm
    Ground Clearance
    140 mm
    Wheelbase
    1668 mm
    Height
    1490 mm
    Kerb Weight
    403 kg
    Additional Storage
    137 L
    Saddle Height
    673 mm
    Width
    1022 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Stroke
    113 mm
    Max Torque
    171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    1890 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
    Engine Type
    Thunderstroke 116
    Starting
    Self Start Only,Remote Start
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    103.2 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Riding Modes
    Sports,Touring,Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Underseat storage
    137 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Exhaust - Split Dual exhaust w/ Cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Smartphone Compatible Input, Security System, 200 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Current Gear, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, High Beam, Check Engine, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke EMI
    EMI93,080 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    43,30,537
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    43,30,537
    Interest Amount
    12,54,271
    Payable Amount
    55,84,808

    Indian Roadmaster other Variants

    Dark Horse Silver Quartz Smoke
    ₹48.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    43,65,320
    RTO
    3,92,879
    Insurance
    71,655
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    48,29,854
    EMI@1,03,812/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Black Metallic
    ₹48.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Maroon Metallic
    ₹51.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
