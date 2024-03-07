Saved Articles

Indian Roadmaster Specifications

Indian Roadmaster starting price is Rs. 38,33,779 in India. Indian Roadmaster is available in 7 variant and 7 colours. Powered by a 1890 cc engine. Indian Roadmaster mileage is 20 kmpl.
38.34 - 46.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

Indian Roadmaster Specs

Indian Roadmaster comes with 1890 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Roadmaster starts at Rs. 38.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Roadmaster sits in the Adventure Tourer Bikes ...Read More

Indian Roadmaster Specifications and Features

Maroon Metallic
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L
Length
2656 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Height
1490 mm
Kerb Weight
412 kg
Additional Storage
137 L
Saddle Height
673 mm
Width
1022 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-17 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
103.2 mm
Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
137 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split Dual exhaust w/ Cross-over, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Compatible Input, High Beam, Security System, Adjustable Passenger Floorboards, 137 Litres of Storage, Tire Pressure Monitoring, 200 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Check Engine
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

