Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Indian Roadmaster on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 49.08 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Roadmaster top variant goes up to Rs. 49.42 Lakhs in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is
Indian Roadmaster on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 49.08 Lakhs.
The on road price for Indian Roadmaster top variant goes up to Rs. 49.42 Lakhs in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke and the most priced model is Indian Roadmaster Limited Crimson Metallic.
Visit your nearest
Indian Roadmaster dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Indian Roadmaster on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Indian Roadmaster is mainly compared to Indian Challenger which starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs in Mumbai, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special which starts at Rs. 34.99 Lakhs in Mumbai and Indian Roadmaster Classic starting at Rs. 37.31 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Black Smoke ₹ 49.08 Lakhs Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Silver Quartz Smoke ₹ 49.26 Lakhs Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Polished Bronze ₹ 49.27 Lakhs Indian Roadmaster Limited Crimson Metallic ₹ 49.42 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price