Roadmaster Dark Horse Polished Bronze Latest Updates
Roadmaster falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of Roadmaster Dark Horse Polished Bronze in Delhi is Rs. 48.30 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dark Horse Polished Bronze is 20.8 L litres. It offers many features like Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Fuel Gauge, Clock and specs like:
Exhaust - Split Dual exhaust w/ Cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration,
Smartphone Compatible Input, Security System, 200 Watt Audio System with
AM/FM, Current Gear, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, High Beam, Check Engine,
Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags