|Engine
|1890 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
Chieftain Elite falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Chieftain Elite Heavy Metal Smoke (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 41.81 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Heavy Metal Smoke is 20.8 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
