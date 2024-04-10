Saved Articles

Indian Chieftain Elite Heavy Metal Smoke

41.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Chieftain Elite Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
Chieftain Elite Heavy Metal Smoke Latest Updates

Chieftain Elite falls under Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Chieftain Elite Heavy Metal Smoke (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 41.81 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 20.8 L
  • Length: 2506 mm
  • Engine Type: Thunderstroke 116
    Indian Chieftain Elite Heavy Metal Smoke Price

    Heavy Metal Smoke
    ₹41.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1890 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    38,00,000
    RTO
    3,04,000
    Insurance
    77,475
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    41,81,475
    EMI@89,876/mo
    Indian Chieftain Elite Heavy Metal Smoke Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    20.8 L
    Length
    2506 mm
    Ground Clearance
    130 mm
    Wheelbase
    1668 mm
    Height
    1372 mm
    Kerb Weight
    373 kg
    Saddle Height
    650 mm
    Width
    1023 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
    Rear Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    120 kmph
    Stroke
    113 mm
    Max Torque
    171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    1890 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Thunderstroke 116
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    103.2 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position Display, Ambient Air Temperature Display, Low Tire Pressure Display, Power-Locking Saddlebags
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Indian Chieftain Elite Heavy Metal Smoke EMI
    EMI80,889 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    37,63,327
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    37,63,327
    Interest Amount
    10,89,988
    Payable Amount
    48,53,315

