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HomeCompare BikesChallenger vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]

Indian Challenger vs Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]

In 2026 Indian Challenger or Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (last recorded price). Challenger engine makes power and torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. Indian offers the Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] in 2 colours. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl. The Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Challenger vs Chieftain Elite [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Challenger Chieftain elite [2023-2024]
BrandIndianIndian
Price₹ 36.97 Lakhs₹ 38 Lakhs
Mileage18 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1768 cc1890 cc
Power122.5 PS PS-

Filters
Challenger
Indian Challenger
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹36.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Indian Chieftain Elite [2023-2024]
Heavy Metal Smoke
₹38 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L20.8 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm130 mm
Length
2501 mm2506 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
377 kg373 kg
Height
1346 mm1372 mm
Additional Storage
68 L-
Saddle Height
672 mm650 mm
Width
990 mm1023 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
96.5 mm113 mm
Max Torque
178 Nm @ 3800 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1768 cc1890 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
PowerPlusThunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate AssistWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
108 mm103.2 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
68 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard SaddlebagsExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position Display, Ambient Air Temperature Display, Low Tire Pressure Display, Power-Locking Saddlebags
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
40,94,16241,81,475
Ex-Showroom Price
36,97,47238,00,000
RTO
3,32,7723,04,000
Insurance
63,91877,475
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
87,99989,876

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