Indian Chieftain Elite Specifications

Indian Chieftain Elite starting price is Rs. 38,00,000 in India. Indian Chieftain Elite is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 1890 cc engine. Indian Chieftain Elite mileage is 18.0 kmpl.
38 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

Indian Chieftain Elite Specs

Indian Chieftain Elite comes with 1890 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Chieftain Elite starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Chieftain Elite sits in the

Indian Chieftain Elite Specifications and Features

Heavy Metal Smoke
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20.8 L
Length
2506 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Height
1372 mm
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Saddle Height
650 mm
Width
1023 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph
Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Gear Position Display, Ambient Air Temperature Display, Low Tire Pressure Display, Power-Locking Saddlebags
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Chieftain Elite Alternatives

BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

28.75 - 33 Lakhs
K 1600 GTL Specs
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Gold Wing Specs
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain Classic

Indian Chieftain Classic

32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Challenger Specs
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

34.99 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Specs
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

31.99 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Street Glide Special Specs

Indian Chieftain Elite News

The new Indian Chieftain Elite gets a custom-designed paint scheme along with several new features.
Limited-edition Indian Chieftain Elite breaks cover, might come to India
14 Jun 2022
The Indian Racing League will return in 2024 in August and aims to provide new opportunities for the country's racing talent
We are low on opportunities, not talent, in motorsport: Indian Racing League boss
7 Mar 2024
Indian auto industry has seen a jump of 23.2 per cent across all segments in January 2024.
Indian auto industry kickstarts 2024 on a positive note. Check details
14 Feb 2024
Strong demand for SUVs, a host of new car launches, improved availability and wedding season have helped the growth of passenger vehicle sales in January 2024.
India's car sales smash record in January, two-wheelers see strong rural demand
13 Feb 2024
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. (PTI)
Interim Budget 2024: Govt to boost EV growth with supportive infrastructure
1 Feb 2024
Indian Chieftain Elite Variants & Price List

Indian Chieftain Elite price starts at ₹ 38 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chieftain Elite comes in 1 variants. Indian Chieftain Elite's top variant is Heavy Metal Smoke.

Heavy Metal Smoke
38 Lakhs*
1890 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

