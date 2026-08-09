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HomeCompare BikesRoad Glide [2024] vs Roadmaster

Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] vs Indian Roadmaster

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Road Glide [2024] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Road Glide [2024] vs Roadmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Road glide [2024] Roadmaster
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 41.79 Lakhs₹ 43.49 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1890 cc
Power93.8 PS PS74 PS PS

Filters
Road Glide [2024]
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]
STD
₹41.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹43.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L20.8 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm140 mm
Length
2430 mm2593 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
387 kg403 kg
Height
1325 mm1490 mm
Saddle Height
695 mm673 mm
Width
990 mm1022 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
363.2 km-
Max Speed
177 kmph117 kmph
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm74 PS @ 5075 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm113 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 114Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm103.2 mm
Rear Suspension
Premium Low Hand-Adjustable Rear SuspensionSingle Shock w/Air adjust / 114mm / 63mm ride in
Front Suspension
49mm Dual Bending ValveTelescopic Fork / 119 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Sport, Rain and CustomSports,Touring,Yes
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
TFT Instrument Cluster, Vehicle Hold Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemExhaust - Split Dual exhaust w/ Cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Smartphone Compatible Input, Security System, 200 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Current Gear, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, High Beam, Check Engine, Remote-locking Hard Saddlebags
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
TFT ScreenTFT
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,96,74348,11,708
Ex-Showroom Price
41,79,00043,48,848
RTO
3,34,3203,91,396
Insurance
83,42371,464
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
98,8011,03,422

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