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Honda Gold Wing vs Indian Roadmaster

In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs Roadmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gold wing Roadmaster
BrandHondaIndian
Price₹ 39.9 Lakhs₹ 43.49 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1833 cc1890 cc
Power126.4 PS PS74 PS PS

Filters
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadmaster
Indian Roadmaster
Dark Horse Black Smoke
₹43.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21.1 L20.8 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm140 mm
Length
2615 mm2593 mm
Wheelbase
1695 mm1668 mm
Height
1430 mm1490 mm
Kerb Weight
390 kg403 kg
Saddle Height
745 mm673 mm
Width
905 mm1022 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
316 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
230 kmph117 kmph
Max Power
126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm74 PS @ 5075 rpm
Stroke
73 mm113 mm
Max Torque
170 Nm @ 4500 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1833 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressureWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
62
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
7 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
73 mm103.2 mm
Front Suspension
Double WishboneTelescopic Fork / 119 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro LinkSingle Shock w/Air adjust / 114mm / 63mm ride in
Features
Riding Modes
YesSports,Touring,Yes
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes, 7 Inch TFT DisplayTFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 20 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,90,00048,11,708
Ex-Showroom Price
39,90,00043,48,848
RTO
03,91,396
Insurance
071,464
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
85,7601,03,422

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