In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Roadmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Roadmaster Price starts at Rs. 43.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Roadmaster engine makes power & torque 74 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Roadmaster in 7 colours. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Roadmaster mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs Roadmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold wing
|Roadmaster
|Brand
|Honda
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|₹ 43.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1833 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|126.4 PS PS
|74 PS PS