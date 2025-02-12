Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours

Honda Gold Wing is celebrating its 50th anniversary so they have launched a new special edition. The new anniversary edition comes with cosmetic changes and added features. As of now, it is not known for how long the Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition will be on sale and there is no confirmation whether it will make its way to the Indian market or not.

What are the cosmetic changes of the Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition?

The overall design and body panel of the 50th Anniversary Edition are identical to the standard model. What is new for 2025, are the colour schemes. There are two of them - Bordeaux Red Metallic and Eternal Gold. Both colour schemes now come with two-tone design that enhances the appeal of the motorcycle.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda Gold Wing 1833 cc 1833 cc 14 kmpl 14 kmpl ₹ 39.16 Lakhs Compare Honda NX500 471 cc 471 cc 27.78 kmpl 27.78 kmpl ₹ 5.90 Lakhs Compare Honda SP160 162.71 cc 162.71 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Forza350 330.0 cc 330.0 cc 30.0 kmpl 30.0 kmpl ₹ 3 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda PCX160 156.0 cc 156.0 cc 40.0 kmpl 40.0 kmpl ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda CB350 348.36 cc 348.36 cc 42.17 kmpl 42.17 kmpl ₹ 2.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Honda NPF 125 scooter patented in India. Will it launch in India?

What are the new features of the Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition?

For the features, Honda has now added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with speakers as standard offerings. The TFT screen has been updated to show the first ever model of Gold Wing that went on sale in 1975 as the welcome message. Now, there are two type C charging ports for mobile devices.

Some of the existing features of the Gold Wing are ride-by-wire, cruise control with multiple riding modes, electrically adjustable windscreen and an airbag for the rider. The bike is underpinned by a double-wishbone front suspension and a pro-link type at the rear.

The Gold Wing is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels at the front and 16-inch alloy wheels at the rear. Its braking system features dual front discs measuring 320 mm, complemented by six-piston calipers, while the rear is fitted with a 316 mm ventilated disc and three-piston calipers. The top-spec variant of the motorcycle has a weight of 390 kg.

Also Read : Honda CBR650R launched in India at ₹10 lakh. Here’s what it gets

What are the mechanical changes to the Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition?

The Honda Gold Wing stands as the flagship touring motorcycle of the brand, renowned for its luxurious seating and dependable performance. It is powered by a 1,833 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 125 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission as well as an automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: