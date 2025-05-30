HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Launched At 39.90 Lakh

Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 30 May 2025, 17:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary gets cosmetic changes over the standard version of the Gold Wing Tour.
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
View Personalised Offers on
Honda Gold Wing arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the launch of the 2025 Gold Wing Tour – the 50th Anniversary Edition in the Indian market. The tourer is priced at 39.90 lakh ex-showroom, and the bookings are now open at BigWing Topline dealerships. Customer deliveries of this flagship luxury tourer will begin in India from June 2025 onwards.

What is different about the 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition?

The 50th Anniversary version of the Honda Gold Wing is finished in Bordeaux Red Metallic colour and there is a special Gold Wing emblem with 50th Anniversary and ‘since 1975’ detailing commemorating the motorcycle’s important milestone.

2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Gold Wing (HT Auto photo)
Honda Gold Wing
Engine Icon1833 cc Mileage Icon14 kmpl
₹ 39.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
BMW K 1600 GTL
Engine Icon1649.0 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 32.01 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Road Glide (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 41.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Engine Icon1890 cc Mileage Icon13.54 kmpl
₹ 32 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

What are the features of the 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition?

Regarding equipment, the latest Gold Wing Tour boasts a feature-laden cockpit equipped with a 7.0-inch full-color TFT display that offers information on riding, navigation, and audio. Additionally, it introduces first-in-class wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for enhanced connectivity, along with a new welcome screen that displays "Since 1975" upon starting the motorcycle.

The comfort of touring is further enhanced by an extended electric screen that provides excellent wind protection, upgraded audio system speakers that deliver rich sound at all speeds, Bluetooth connectivity featuring two USB type-C sockets, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and numerous other features. There is also Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system, dual-channel ABS, traction control, airbag and all LED lighting on offer.

2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.

What powers the 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition?

At the heart of the new Honda Gold Wing Tour is a massive 1,833 cc, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke, 24 valve, flat six-cylinder engine that churns out 124 bhp of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). There are four riding modes on offer - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain.

Also Read : Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Which one will you pick

Announcing the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are ecstatic to introduce the 50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour in India. The launch of the 2025 Gold Wing Tour commemorates an iconic journey that began in 1975. Over the past five decades, the Gold Wing platform has evolved into a symbol of class, comfort, and endurance. The 50th Anniversary Edition is a tribute to this unmatched legacy and a celebration of our commitment to engineering excellence for long-distance touring connoisseurs."

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 30 May 2025, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Gold Wing

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.