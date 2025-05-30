Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the launch of the 2025 Gold Wing Tour – the 50th Anniversary Edition in the Indian market. The tourer is priced at 39.90 lakh ex-showroom, and the bookings are now open at BigWing Topline dealerships. Customer deliveries of this flagship luxury tourer will begin in India from June 2025 onwards.

What is different about the 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition?

The 50th Anniversary version of the Honda Gold Wing is finished in Bordeaux Red Metallic colour and there is a special Gold Wing emblem with 50th Anniversary and ‘since 1975’ detailing commemorating the motorcycle’s important milestone.

2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda Gold Wing 1833 cc 1833 cc 14 kmpl 14 kmpl ₹ 39.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Challenger 1768 cc 1768 cc 18 kmpl 18 kmpl ₹ 36.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW K 1600 GTL 1649.0 cc 1649.0 cc 16.9 kmpl 16.9 kmpl ₹ 33 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Indian Chieftain 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 32.01 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Harley-Davidson Road Glide 1868.0 cc 1868.0 cc 16.3 kmpl 16.3 kmpl ₹ 41.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Chieftain Dark Horse 1890 cc 1890 cc 13.54 kmpl 13.54 kmpl ₹ 32 Lakhs Compare View Offers

What are the features of the 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition?

Regarding equipment, the latest Gold Wing Tour boasts a feature-laden cockpit equipped with a 7.0-inch full-color TFT display that offers information on riding, navigation, and audio. Additionally, it introduces first-in-class wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for enhanced connectivity, along with a new welcome screen that displays "Since 1975" upon starting the motorcycle.

The comfort of touring is further enhanced by an extended electric screen that provides excellent wind protection, upgraded audio system speakers that deliver rich sound at all speeds, Bluetooth connectivity featuring two USB type-C sockets, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and numerous other features. There is also Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system, dual-channel ABS, traction control, airbag and all LED lighting on offer.

2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.

What powers the 2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition?

At the heart of the new Honda Gold Wing Tour is a massive 1,833 cc, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke, 24 valve, flat six-cylinder engine that churns out 124 bhp of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). There are four riding modes on offer - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain.

Also Read : Honda Rebel 500 vs Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Which one will you pick

Announcing the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are ecstatic to introduce the 50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour in India. The launch of the 2025 Gold Wing Tour commemorates an iconic journey that began in 1975. Over the past five decades, the Gold Wing platform has evolved into a symbol of class, comfort, and endurance. The 50th Anniversary Edition is a tribute to this unmatched legacy and a celebration of our commitment to engineering excellence for long-distance touring connoisseurs."

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: