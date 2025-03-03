Honda Activa E on road price in Sirsi starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Sirsi. The lowest price Honda Activa E on road price in Sirsi starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Sirsi. The lowest price model is Honda Activa E STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo. Visit your nearest Honda Activa E dealers and showrooms in Sirsi for best offers. Honda Activa E on road price breakup in Sirsi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa E is mainly compared to Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sirsi, ADMS EVA which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sirsi and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Sirsi. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa E STD ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo ₹ 1.88 Lakhs