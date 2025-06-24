HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Honda Activa E Gets More Affordable Battery Rental Plan At 678 Per Month

Honda Activa e gets more affordable battery rental plan at 678 per month

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2025, 18:58 PM
The new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Lite Plan will be priced at 678 per month for the Honda Activa e, albeit restricted to 20 kWh monthly usage.

Honda Activa e Battery Swapping Station
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its new and more affordable battery rental plan for the Activa e electric scooter. The new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Lite plan will be priced at 678 per month (+ GST), albeit restricted to 20 kWh. This makes the BaaS plan substantially more affordable when compared to the ones originally announced.

Honda Activa e gets more affordable BaaS plan

Honda previously announced the BaaS plans starting from 1,999 for the Basic Plan and up to 35 kWh per month, while the Advance Plan is priced at 3,599 and up to 82 kWh per month. The BaaS plans are exclusively available with the Activa e, which comes equipped with swappable batteries. The battery swapping stations have been developed by Honda Motor Company, Japan, and managed by its subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India.

Also Read : Honda Activa e first ride review - So good but with one major compromise

Also Watch: Honda Activa e review: Can it emulate Activa’s success? Price, range, features, battery swap tech

The move also comes as Honda’s initial BaaS plans were deemed too expensive. Do note that the BaaS plans are over and above the asking price for the electric scooter. The Honda Activa e is priced at 1.17 lakh for the base variant, going up to 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. We also pointed this out in our review that the ownership cost on the Activa e didn’t lead to any savings, which is the primary point of purchase for many electric scooter buyers.

Honda Activa e: BaaS Packs Breakdown

The Honda Activa e comes with two 1.5 kWh swappable battery packs with a claimed range of 102 km on a full charge. However, Honda has limitations when it comes to overall usage of the BaaS packs. The Lite plan at 678 is equivalent to 600 km per month with a mileage of 30 km/kWh. Once the user exceeds the 20 kWh limit, they will be charged 70 per kWh.

The Basic Plan, priced at 1,999, is equivalent to 1,040 km per month with a mileage of 30 km/kWh. Once the 35 kWh limit has been exceeded, the manufacturer will charge 35 per kWh. Lastly, the Advance Plan is priced at 3,599 and is equivalent to 2,600 km per month with a mileage of 30 km/kWh. Once the customer exceeds the 87 kWh limit, they will be charged 35 per kWh. All prices are excluding GST.

Honda EV Concept Store Bangalore
First-Ever Honda EV Concept Store Opened In Bengaluru

Honda commenced sales of the QC1 (fixed battery) and Activa e in Bengaluru earlier this year, and the company has now announced its first-ever EV Concept Store located in the city. The new EV concept store is a one-of-a-kind space that promises a futuristic look and experience. The Honda EV Store aims to capture the essence of the brand’s diversified interests, from electric mobility to aviation. The store has LED displays to engage visitors with interactive content and product highlights. There are product display zones, which will have the Activa e and QC1 e-scooters, while the Safe Tech Zone will showcase the core components, including the PMS motor, hub motor, charger, battery, and swappable battery pack.

Honda EV Concept Store Bangalore
A Kids Interaction Zone has been built for more engaging experiences. The brand will also have live demonstrations of the swappable batteries, offering a better understanding to users. Honda will also have a scale model of the Honda Jet, Electric Racing Go-Kart (eGX), and the Honda Moto Compacto foldable electric scooter on display at its new EV concept store.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2025, 18:58 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Activa e Honda Activa e HMSI Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Battery swapping

