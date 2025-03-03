Honda Activa E on road price in Sagara starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Sagara. The lowest price Honda Activa E on road price in Sagara starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Sagara. The lowest price model is Honda Activa E STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo. Visit your nearest Honda Activa E dealers and showrooms in Sagara for best offers. Honda Activa E on road price breakup in Sagara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa E is mainly compared to Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sagara, ADMS EVA which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Sagara and Suzuki Burgman Electric starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Sagara. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa E STD ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo ₹ 1.88 Lakhs