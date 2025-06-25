Auto recap, June 24: Hyundai announces monsoon service camp, Honda Activa e gets new battery rental program

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, June 24.

Honda Activa e gets new battery rental plan

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced a new and more economical battery rental option for the Activa e electric scooter. The newly launched Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Lite plan is set at ₹678 per month (+ GST), but is limited to 20 kWh. This adjustment renders the BaaS plan significantly more cost-effective compared to the previously announced options.

Previously, Honda had unveiled BaaS plans beginning at ₹1,999 for the Basic Plan, which offers up to 35 kWh per month, while the Advance Plan is available for ₹3,599 and provides up to 82 kWh per month. These BaaS plans are exclusively offered with the Activa e, which is designed with swappable batteries. The battery swapping stations have been developed by Honda Motor Company in Japan and are operated by its subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India.

Mahindra Scorpio N to get new features soon

Mahindra has released a new teaser of the Scorpio N on its social media. The rugged SUV is expected to get ADAS Level 2 which is already doing duty on the XUV 3XO and the XUV700. Few media reports also suggest that the Scorpio N will now come with a panoramic sunroof. There might be few other features on offer as well but as of now, it is not confirmed.

Hyundai announces monsoon service camp

Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled its special monsoon camp, featuring a variety of offers and benefits applicable to its entire model lineup. The purpose of the monsoon camp is to inform customers about the preventive measures necessary during the monsoon season, while Hyundai vehicle owners can also take advantage of numerous benefits related to warranty, spare parts, repairs, and more.

As part of the monsoon service camp, Hyundai is providing a thorough 70-point vehicle health check-up, which encompasses a meticulous inspection of brakes, front and rear lights, tyres, wipers, battery, electrical systems, suspension, and underbody components.

Moreover, customers can benefit from exclusive offers, including discounts of up to 35 per cent on extended warranties, as well as a 15 per cent discount on mechanical labourm for periodic maintenance services, interior and exterior beautification, and underbody (anti-rust) coating. Customers are also entitled to a 10 per cent discount on the purchase of select spare parts such as brake pads, clutch and suspension components, wiper blades, headlamps, taillights, and indicator bulbs. Additionally, Hyundai is providing a 10 per cent discount on the labour for cowl panel cleaning and sunroof lubrication.

