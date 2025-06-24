HT Auto
Hyundai Announces Monsoon Service Camp, Offers Comprehensive Inspection, Discounts & More

Hyundai announces monsoon service camp, offers comprehensive inspection, discounts & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2025, 11:58 AM
Hyundai customers can avail of a comprehensive 70-point vehicle health check-up, as well as discounts on extended warranty, spares, labour charges, and more.

Hyundai
Hyundai
The Hyundai Monsoon Service Camp offers discounts on extended warranty, labour costs, spares, and more
Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced its special monsoon camp with a host of offers and benefits across its complete model range. The monsoon camp aims to educate customers about preventive measures to be taken during the monsoon season, while Hyundai vehicle owners can also avail of several benefits related to warranty, spares, repairs, and more.

Hyundai Monsoon Service Camp: Vehicle Inspection

As part of the monsoon service camp, Hyundai is offering a comprehensive 70-point vehicle health check-up, which includes a detailed inspection of brakes, front and rear lights, tyres, wipers, battery, electrical systems, suspension and underbody components.

Also Read : Five effective monsoon hacks to keep you car safe, dry and rust-free this rainy season

Hyundai Monsoon Service Camp: Discounts on Spares

Furthermore, customers have access to special benefits, including up to 35 per cent discount on extended warranty, along with a 15 per cent discount on mechanical labour for periodic maintenance service, interior and exterior beautification, and underbody (anti-rust) coating. Customers also get a 10 per cent discount on the purchase of select spares like brake pads, clutch and suspension, wiper blades, headlamp and taillights, as well as indicator bulbs. Additionally, Hyundai is offering a 10 per cent discount on labour of cowl panel cleaning and sunroof lubrication.

Speaking on the monsoon service camp, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to deliver impeccable driving experience through thoughtful and proactive customer care. The Monsoon Service Camp is designed to offer complete peace of mind to customers by ensuring their vehicles are ready for the rainy season. We urge all Hyundai owners to take advantage of this initiative and drive safe and worry-free this rainy season."

Also Read : Tata announces monsoon camp, offers vehicle check-up and more

Other carmakers, including Tata Motors and Isuzu, have announced monsoon service camps in the past few days. These special camps not only provide a comprehensive check of your vehicle but also allow you to take advantage of the several offers and discounts on spares, labour costs, and more, which would not be available otherwise, during a routine visit to the service centre. Make sure to check with your local authorised service centre for the best offers.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2025, 11:58 AM IST
Monsoon Service Camp

