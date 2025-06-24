Mahindra Scorpio N confirmed to get ADAS suite soon, reveals latest teaser

Mahindra has recently uploaded a new teaser on the Scorpio social media handle, showcasing new capabilities that will be coming to the SUV. The Mahindra Scorpio is expected to get a new ADAS level 2 suite, which we've already seen on the Mahindra XUV700 and the Mahindra XUV 3XO .

According to multiple media reports, the carmaker also plans to introduce a new panoramic sunroof option with select trim options. Currently, the SUV is offered with a single-pane sunroof only. The carmaker included the phrase “Power always stays on course," confirming that the ADAS suite would include ‘Lane Keeping Assistance’ capabilities.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Engine and Performance

The Mahindra Scorpio N offers two engine options, including a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 200bhp and 380 Nm or a 2.2-litre diesel producing 172 bhp and 400 Nm. Both engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Features

The Scorpio N gets dual-tone black and brown interiors, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker setup, a 7-inch colour MID, steering-mounted controls, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, push-button start and stop, electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs, a 6-way powered driver's seat, front USB chargers, a wireless charger and a Type-C charger for rear seats.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Safety

Currently, in terms of safety, the SUV offers six airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent and hold control, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and an SOS call function. The top-spec Z8 variant gets a tyre pressure monitoring system too.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Price and variants

The pricing of the Mahindra Scorpio N starts at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 25.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. The SUV is currently offered in eight different trim levels, including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 S, Z8, Z8 L, Z8 Carbon and Z8 L Carbon trims.

