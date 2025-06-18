Next-Gen Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted testing, India launch expected soon

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil a significant update to the Bolero Neo, with the next gen model set to make its debut on August 15. Recent spy shots of a camouflaged test mule have given a better glimpse of what’s in store, and it’s more than just a nip and tuck.

The Bolero Neo facelift is expected to be uneviled in near-production form during Mahindra’s annual Independence Day event on August 15. The launch could follow in early 2026.

While it retains its rugged, body-on-frame DNA, the next gen Mahindra Bolero Neo is undergoing one of the most extensive changes in Mahindra’s recent history with redesigned body panels, modern styling cues, and an upgraded feature list.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Bolero Neo 1493 cc 1493 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 9.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus 2184 cc 2184 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Bolero 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 9.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2025 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Next-gen Mahindra Bolero in works, could receive a massive exterior overhaul

Next gen Mahindra Bolero Neo: Expected design

Despite being based on the same ladder-frame chassis as its predecessor, the Bolero Neo facelift will feature an entirely new top hat. Every body panel appears new, signalling a shift in design philosophy from utilitarian to urban-rugged. At the front, the SUV gets a more upright stance with a reprofiled bumper, LED fog lamps, a bold Mahindra grille, and circular headlamps—reportedly inspired by the Thar Roxx.

The profile stays true to its compact SUV roots with short overhangs and squared-out wheel arches. However, enhancements like a redesigned glasshouse, flush-fitting door handles, multi-spoke alloy wheels (similar to those seen on the XUV700), and bold cladding lend a more premium look.

At the rear, a side-hinged tailgate and spare wheel remain, but new vertically-stacked tail lamps and a prominent shoulder line offer a touch of sophistication. Interestingly, the rear silhouette draws a resemblance to the Land Rover Defender, while the front echoes cues from the Mercedes G-Class.

Next gen Mahindra Bolero Neo: Expected features

Though the interiors remain unseen as yet, the indications are that a major improvement is in store. Mahindra is likely to add six airbags to its list of safety improvements, an upgrade over the current model's provision. Another new dashboard design, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, and perhaps even a sunroof—a feature gaining popularity in this segment—are expected as well. These shifts are towards a change in positioning where the Bolero Neo is positioned to attract not only rural customers but also more urban, fashion-oriented customers.

Next gen Mahindra Bolero Neo: Expected specs

Under the bonnet, Mahindra is also expected to retain the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel motor that produces 100 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Currently mated with a manual transmission, the facelift version might add an automatic gearbox option—a development that would enhance its city-friendly nature.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV700 facelift spotted for the first time

Though there have been no reports of significant mechanical interventions, the likelihood of chassis tweaking or refinement upgrades can't be entirely dismissed.

Next gen Mahindra Bolero Neo: Expected launch

The Bolero Neo facelift is expected to be unveiled in near-production form during Mahindra’s annual Independence Day event on August 15. The launch could follow in early 2026, with Mahindra having previously hinted at this timeline during its earnings call. With its refreshed design and enhanced feature set, the updated Bolero Neo is likely to appeal to a broader audience while retaining its rugged, go-anywhere charm.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: