HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Thar, Scorpio N, Xev 9e, Be 6 Push Mahindra To Pip Tata Motors For Second Consecutive Month

Mahindra sales smooth on SUV mania, pips Tata Motors for second month straight

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2025, 09:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra has capitalised on the positive consumer sentiment for the SUVs with its range of utility vehicles.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra has capitalised on the positive consumer sentiment for the SUVs with its range of utility vehicles.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra has capitalised on the positive consumer sentiment for the SUVs with its range of utility vehicles.
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra Thar ROXX arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra has outsold its homegrown archrival, Tata Motors, in the passenger vehicle sales chart in May 2025. Mahindra, in its regulatory filing, has stated that it sold 52,431 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian market, as compared to Tata Motors' 41,557 units recorded last month. This was the second straight month when Mahindra outsold Tata, as in April this year, the manufacturer of popular models like Thar, Scorpio N, etc., sold 52,330 units as compared to 45,199 units registered by the manufacturer of Nexon, Punch.

With these numbers, Mahindra has recorded a 21 per cent year-on-year growth in its passenger vehicle sales. The OEM registered 43,218 units in the same month a year ago. In the year-to-date period (April-May 2025) this fiscal as well, Mahindra has registered a 24 per cent growth with 104,761 units, as compared to 84,226 units sold in the same period last fiscal. Mahindra has further stated in its official release that in the passenger vehicle segment, its overall sales were 54,819 units, including domestic retail numbers and exports.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 13.62 - 17.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 24.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra has attributed this positive sales performance to the ever-increasing demand for SUVs, as well as upbeat confidence for battery electric vehicles. The automaker sells some of the most popular SUVs in India, which include Thar, Thar Roxx, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, Bolero Neo, etc. In the electric vehicle segment as well, the automaker sells models like BE 6, XEV 9e, which have grabbed a lot of attention. “Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our internal combustion engines (ICE) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) portfolio," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra.

Compared to other car makers who have varied offerings such as hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, Mahindra’s portfolio largely has SUVs, which have benefited from consumers’ preference for larger cars. Data from Vahan has revealed that in April and May this year, Mahindra has sold about 94,843 passenger vehicles, which has cemented its place in the second position in the Indian PV market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2025, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Thar Roxx Scorpio N XUV 3XO Scorpio Classic XUV700 Bolero Neo XEV 9e BE 6

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.