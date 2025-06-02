Mahindra sales smooth on SUV mania, pips Tata Motors for second month straight

Mahindra has outsold its homegrown archrival, Tata Motors, in the passenger vehicle sales chart in May 2025. Mahindra, in its regulatory filing, has stated that it sold 52,431 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian market, as compared to Tata Motors' 41,557 units recorded last month. This was the second straight month when Mahindra outsold Tata, as in April this year, the manufacturer of popular models like Thar, Scorpio N, etc., sold 52,330 units as compared to 45,199 units registered by the manufacturer of Nexon , Punch .

With these numbers, Mahindra has recorded a 21 per cent year-on-year growth in its passenger vehicle sales. The OEM registered 43,218 units in the same month a year ago. In the year-to-date period (April-May 2025) this fiscal as well, Mahindra has registered a 24 per cent growth with 104,761 units, as compared to 84,226 units sold in the same period last fiscal. Mahindra has further stated in its official release that in the passenger vehicle segment, its overall sales were 54,819 units, including domestic retail numbers and exports.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 75 kWh 75 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio Classic 2184 cc 2184 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 13.62 - 17.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio-N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 24.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mahindra has attributed this positive sales performance to the ever-increasing demand for SUVs, as well as upbeat confidence for battery electric vehicles. The automaker sells some of the most popular SUVs in India, which include Thar, Thar Roxx, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, Bolero Neo, etc. In the electric vehicle segment as well, the automaker sells models like BE 6, XEV 9e, which have grabbed a lot of attention. “Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our internal combustion engines (ICE) and battery electric vehicles (BEV) portfolio," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra.

Compared to other car makers who have varied offerings such as hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, Mahindra’s portfolio largely has SUVs, which have benefited from consumers’ preference for larger cars. Data from Vahan has revealed that in April and May this year, Mahindra has sold about 94,843 passenger vehicles, which has cemented its place in the second position in the Indian PV market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: