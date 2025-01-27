HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesHondaActiva EOn Road Price in Karwar

Honda Activa E On Road Price in Karwar

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Honda Activa E Front Left View
1/18
Honda Activa E Front View
2/18
Honda Activa E Left View
3/18
Honda Activa E Rear View
4/18
Honda Activa E Back View
5/18
Honda Activa E Controller View
View all Images
6/18
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Karwar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Activa E Price in Karwar

Honda Activa E on road price in Karwar starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Karwar. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Activa E STD₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo₹ 1.88 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Activa E Variant Wise Price List in Karwar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3 KWh
80 Kmph
102 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,000
RTO
23,376
Insurance
5,361
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Karwar)
1,45,737
EMI@3,132/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

RoadSync Duo

₹1.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3 KWh
80 Kmph
102 Km
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Honda Activa E Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

1.15 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro 3 Gen Price in Karwar
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2

Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2

1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Storm ZX Advance 2 Price in Karwar
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki Burgman Electric

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro Price in Karwar
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EVA Price in Karwar
ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
DB Price in Karwar

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Honda Activa E News

Both the Honda Activa e and the Suzuki e-Access are the most recent entrants into the electric two wheeler segement
Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Compare specifications, range and features
27 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Auto Expo 2025: Honda Activa e launched at 1.17 lakh, with 102 km range and swappable battery tech
17 Jan 2025
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
7 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 1: Honda Activa e and QC 1 bookings begin, Carmakers finish 2024 on a happy note
2 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.
Honda Activa e and QC 1 bookings begin, deliveries to commence from February. Check details
1 Jan 2025
View all
 Honda Activa E News

Honda Activa E Videos

The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
With sales set to begin in Spring 2025, Honda will commence bookings for the two electric scooters in January 2025. That is also when the prices will be revealed.
Watch Honda Activa e key features and highlights: First look
30 Nov 2024
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features like ADAS, sunroof and more. Besides the all-black look, the SUV also offers other changes inside and outside.
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
Honda has unveiled two new EV concepts at the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas on January 7. The new Honda EVs will be part of the Japanese auto giant’s 0 Series electric cars.
Watch Honda 0 Series EV concepts debut at CES 2025, to launch in 2026
8 Jan 2025
Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Honda Activa E FAQs

The on-road price of Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Karwar is Rs. 1.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Karwar amount to Rs. 30,289, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Activa E in Karwar is Rs. 2,955.
The insurance charges for Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Karwar are Rs. 5,979, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Versys 1100

Kawasaki Versys 1100

12.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125

84,493 - 89,245
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ducati DesertX 2025

Ducati DesertX 2025

21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details