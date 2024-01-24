Hero Electric Atria on road price in Howrah starts from Rs. 81,390. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria on road price in Howrah starts from Rs. 81,390. Visit your nearest Hero Electric Atria dealers and showrooms in Howrah for best offers. Hero Electric Atria on road price breakup in Howrah includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Electric Atria is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Howrah, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Howrah and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Howrah. Variants On-Road Price Hero Electric Atria LX ₹ 81,390