Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Palanpur starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Palanpur starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Palanpur for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Palanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Palanpur, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Palanpur and Aprilia SXR 160 starting at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Palanpur.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price