Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. undefined undefined.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Kanpur for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Kanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Kanpur, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Kanpur and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Kanpur.
Variants On-Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price