Harley-Davidson Breakout Front Left View
1/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Front Right View
2/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Front View
3/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Left View
4/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Rear Left View
5/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Rear Right View
6/21

Harley-Davidson Breakout STD

35.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Breakout Key Specs
Engine1923 cc
Breakout STD

Breakout STD Prices

The Breakout STD, is listed at ₹35.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Breakout STD Mileage

All variants of the Breakout offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Breakout STD Colours

The Breakout STD is available in 5 colour options: Billiard Gray, Brilliant Red, Centerline, Midnight Firestorm, Vivid Black.

Breakout STD Engine and Transmission

The Breakout STD is powered by a 1923 cc engine.

Breakout STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Breakout's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy priced ₹25.9 Lakhs or the BMW R 18 Transcontinental priced ₹34.73 Lakhs.

Breakout STD Specs & Features

The Breakout STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Harley-Davidson Breakout STD Price

Breakout STD

₹35.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,79,000
RTO
2,54,320
Insurance
67,729
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,01,049
EMI@75,251/mo
Harley-Davidson Breakout STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
18.9 L
Length
2375 mm
Ground Clearance
115 mm
Wheelbase
1695 mm
Kerb Weight
309 kg
Saddle Height
665 mm
Width
940 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-21 Rear :-240/40-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
210 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
104.69 @ 5020 rpm
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Custom
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
168 Nm @ 3000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
103.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Drag Torque Slip Control System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson Breakout STD EMI
EMI67,726 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
31,50,944
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
31,50,944
Interest Amount
9,12,621
Payable Amount
40,63,565

view all specs and features

