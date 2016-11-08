hamburger icon
Harley-Davidson Breakout Front Left View
1/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Front Right View
2/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Front View
3/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Left View
4/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Rear Left View
5/21
Harley-Davidson Breakout Rear Right View
6/21

Harley-Davidson Breakout Specifications

Harley-Davidson Breakout starting price is Rs. 31,79,000 in India. Harley-Davidson Breakout is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1923 cc engine. Harley-Davidson Breakout mileage is 18.18 kmpl.
31.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson Breakout Specs

Harley-Davidson Breakout comes with 1923 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Breakout starts at Rs. 31.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Breakout sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Breakout Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
18.9 L
Length
2375 mm
Ground Clearance
115 mm
Wheelbase
1695 mm
Kerb Weight
309 kg
Saddle Height
665 mm
Width
940 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-21 Rear :-240/40-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
210 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
104.69 @ 5020 rpm
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 117 Custom
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
168 Nm @ 3000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
103.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Drag Torque Slip Control System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Harley-Davidson Breakout Alternatives

Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

32.73 - 33.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Springfield Specs
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

32.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Street Glide Specs
UPCOMING
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

28 - 29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]

25.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Fat Boy [2024] Specs
BMW R 18 Transcontinental

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

32.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
R 18 Transcontinental Specs
Indian 2025 Challenger

Indian 2025 Challenger

36.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
2025 Challenger Specs

News

  News

Harley-Davidson Breakout Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Breakout price starts at ₹ 31.79 Lakhs .

31.79 Lakhs*
1923 cc
104.69
Top Luxury Bikes

  • BMW CE-04

    • BMW CE-04

    ₹15.25 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹9.38 - 9.52 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹20.75 - 25.6 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
  • BMW M 1000 RR

    • BMW M 1000 RR

    ₹49 - 55 Lakhs
    Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.92 Lakhs
    Triumph Trident 660

    Triumph Trident 660

    8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs
    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    52,000 - 63,000
    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    20.39 Lakhs
    Vida VX2

    Vida VX2

    59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    81,001 - 86,051
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    2.97 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Aprilia SR 175

    Aprilia SR 175

    1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Triumph Thruxton 400

    Triumph Thruxton 400

    2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
