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Ampere Reo Li Plus

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63,337*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Reo Li Plus

Reo Li Plus Prices

The Reo Li Plus, is priced at ₹63,337 (ex-showroom).

Reo Li Plus Range

The Reo Li Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Reo Li Plus Colours

The Reo Li Plus is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Orange, Red, Yellow, White.

Reo Li Plus Battery & Range

Reo Li Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Reo Li Plus include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Zelio Gracy priced between ₹60 Thousands - 77 Thousands.

Reo Li Plus Specs & Features

The Reo Li Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Hub Motor, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Ampere Reo Li Plus Price

Reo Li Plus

₹ 63,337*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,900
Insurance
3,437
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,337
EMI@1,361/mo
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Ampere Reo Li Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP65
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
1.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes
Ampere Reo Li Plus EMI
EMI1,225 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
57,003
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,003
Interest Amount
16,510
Payable Amount
73,513

Ampere Reo other Variants

Reo 80

₹ 63,337*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,900
Insurance
3,437
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,337
EMI@1,361/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ampere Reo Alternatives

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EMotorad Viper

EMotorad Viper

66,999
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BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV

59,900
+2
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Sokudo Dhansu

Sokudo Dhansu

59,889
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ReovsDhansu
Aftek Motors Etwo

Aftek Motors Etwo

59,990
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ReovsEtwo

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