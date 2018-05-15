The Reo Li Plus, is priced at ₹63,337 (ex-showroom).
The Reo Li Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Reo Li Plus is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Orange, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Reo Li Plus include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Zelio Gracy priced between ₹60 Thousands - 77 Thousands.
The Reo Li Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Hub Motor, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.