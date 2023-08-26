In 2024 Ampere Reo or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Benling Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less