The Reo 80, is priced at ₹63,337 (ex-showroom).
The Reo 80 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Reo 80 is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Orange, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Reo 80 include the BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV priced ₹59.9 Thousands and the Sokudo Dhansu priced ₹59.89 Thousands.
The Reo 80 has Charging at Home, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.