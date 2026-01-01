hamburger icon
Ampere Magnus Grand STD

94,071*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Magnus Grand STD

Magnus Grand STD Prices

The Magnus Grand STD, is priced at ₹94,071 (ex-showroom).

Magnus Grand STD Range

The Magnus Grand STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Magnus Grand STD Colours

The Magnus Grand STD is available in 2 colour options: Matcha Green, Ocean Blue.

Magnus Grand STD Battery & Range

Magnus Grand STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Magnus Grand STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2B priced ₹90 Thousands.

Magnus Grand STD Specs & Features

The Magnus Grand STD has Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Ampere Magnus Grand STD Price

Magnus Grand STD

₹ 94,071*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
4,072
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,071
EMI@2,022/mo
Ampere Magnus Grand STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1915 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Additional Storage
22 L
Kerb Weight
108 Kg
Height
1260 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
6.5s
Range
118 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 degrees
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Eco | City, 3 kmph Reverse Speed
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP
Ampere Magnus Grand STD EMI
EMI1,820 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,663
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,663
Interest Amount
24,521
Payable Amount
1,09,184

Ampere Magnus Grand Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus GrandvsMagnus G Max
Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

89,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus GrandvsFaast F2B
Ola Electric S1 Air

Ola Electric S1 Air

89,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus GrandvsS1 Air
Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

89,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus GrandvsFaast F2T
Komaki SE

Komaki SE

59,999 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus GrandvsSE

view all specs and features

