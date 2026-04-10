VinFast to launch 3 electric scooters in India in 2026. Everything you must know

VinFast has already grabbed a lot of attention in the Indian electric vehicle market with its electric SUVs VF6 and VF7 . Now, the automaker is gearing up to launch its third model in India, a seven-seater three-row electric MPV, the VinFast VF MPV 7 .

VinFast is gearing up to launch three electric scooters in India in the second half of this year to kickstart its electric two-wheeler sales journey in the country.

The Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer sells not only electric cars, but also electric two-wheelers and electric buses in its home market. India, being a major market with huge growth potential and massive consumer demand for electric two-wheelers, VinFast is now planning to launch its range of electric scooters in the country. VinFast CEO Tapan Ghosh, during a recent interaction with HT Auto, said that the company will kickstart its electric two-wheeler journey in India in the second half of 2026. He also said that the company will initially launch three electric scooters in the country from its global portfolio.

In the Vietnam market, the company sells electric scooters like Vero, Viper, Feliz, and Evo. Among these, the Evo, Feliz and Viper are the three electric scooters likely to be launched in India in 2026. The exact timeframe is not disclosed yet. However, taking a hint from VinFast CEO's comment, we can expect these electric scooters to hit the Indian market sometime around the festive season this year, which will give the brand a chance to grab more eyeballs and consumer traction.

The VinFast electric scooters will be sold here through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. They will be tailored to suit the Indian road and riding conditions and will be assembled at the company's Tamil Nadu plant, where VinFast is assembling the electric cars.

VinFast electric scooters: Who will they target?

The VinFast Feliz and Viper are typical underbone scooters that are popular in the Southeast Asian markets. The EVo is a more conventional-looking model.

The VinFast Evo will target rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta and TVS iQube. The VinFast Evo uses a 2.4 kWh LFP battery, which powers a hub-mounted motor that generates 2.25 kW of power. It promises a range between 203 km and 262 km, depending on variants. The Evo is capable of running at around 70 kmph top speed.

The VinFast Feliz is powered by a 3 kWh battery and a 2.8 kW electric motor. It would challenge rivals like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ola S1X, and Ather Rizta. Available in multiple variants, this offers a range between 198 km and 262 km, depending on the variants. The top speed for this scooter ranges from 48 kmph to 78 kmph, depending on the variants.

The VinFast Viper is a maxi-styled electric scooter that has a 4.8 kWh battery and a 3 kW electric motor. The VinFast Viper promises up to 156 km range on a single charge and is capable of running at a 70 kmph top speed. Upon launch, it would compete with long-range upmarket electric scooters in India, including the Ola S1 Pro Gen 3, Ather 450X, TVS iQube ST, River Indie, and Simple One.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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