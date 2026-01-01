hamburger icon
EX30 Price Range Specifications
Volvo EX30 Front Left Side
1/27
Volvo EX30 Front View
2/27
Volvo EX30 Grille
3/27
Volvo EX30 Headlight
4/27
Volvo EX30 Left Side View
5/27
Volvo EX30 Rear Left View
6/27

Volvo EX30 RWD Ultra

42.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
EX30 RWD Ultra

EX30 RWD Ultra Prices

The EX30 RWD Ultra, featuring a 69 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 480 km, is priced at ₹42.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

EX30 RWD Ultra Range

The EX30 RWD Ultra delivers a claimed single-charge range of 480 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EX30 RWD Ultra Colours

The EX30 RWD Ultra is available in 5 colour options: Onyx Black, Cloud Blue, Crystal White, Vapour Grey, Sand Dune.

EX30 RWD Ultra Battery & Range

The EX30 RWD Ultra is powered by a 69 kWh battery pack that allows for 480 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 343 Nm of torque.

EX30 RWD Ultra vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EX30 RWD Ultra include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 priced ₹46.05 Lakhs and the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs.

EX30 RWD Ultra Specs & Features

The EX30 RWD Ultra has Air Purifier, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Automatic Head Lamps, Voice Command, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rain-sensing Wipers and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Volvo EX30 RWD Ultra Price

EX30 RWD Ultra

₹42.98 Lakhs* On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,00,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,68,840
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,98,340
EMI@92,388/mo
Close

Volvo EX30 RWD Ultra Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
69 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.3 seconds
Driving Range
480 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
272 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
272 bhp, 343 Nm
Charging Time
8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
180 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Air suspension
Front Suspension
Air suspension
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
318 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
7 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4233 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
Height
1550 mm
Width
1838 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Panaromic Sunroof
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Speakers
9
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 Inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch Screen Size

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Volvo EX30 RWD Ultra EMI
EMI83,149 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
38,68,506
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
38,68,506
Interest Amount
11,20,451
Payable Amount
49,88,957

