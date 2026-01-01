The EX30 RWD Ultra, featuring a 69 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 480 km, is priced at ₹42.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EX30 RWD Ultra is available in 5 colour options: Onyx Black, Cloud Blue, Crystal White, Vapour Grey, Sand Dune.
The EX30 RWD Ultra is powered by a 69 kWh battery pack that allows for 480 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 343 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EX30 RWD Ultra include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 priced ₹46.05 Lakhs and the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs.
The EX30 RWD Ultra has Air Purifier, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Automatic Head Lamps, Voice Command, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rain-sensing Wipers and Headlight Height Adjuster.