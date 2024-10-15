HT Auto
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder On Road Price in Bhavnagar

15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Urban Cruiser Hyryder on Road Price in Bhavnagar

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder on road price in Bhavnagar starts from Rs. 16.54 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder top variant goes up to Rs. 20.71 Lakhs in Bhavnagar. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid₹ 16.54 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT Neo Drive₹ 18.67 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Hybrid₹ 19.10 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid₹ 20.71 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Variant Wise Price List

S Hybrid
₹16.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
79 bhp 141 Nm
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,11,000
RTO
72,440
Insurance
69,632
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Bhavnagar)
16,53,572
EMI@35,542/mo
View breakup
G Hybrid
₹19.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
79 bhp 141 Nm
V Hybrid
₹20.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
79 bhp 141 Nm
