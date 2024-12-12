Toyota Camry hybrid 2025 launched: What has changed?
Toyota Motor has launched the new Camry hybrid sedan in India in a single fully-loaded variant. It comes at a price of ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom) and off
...
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1197 cc Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
72.8 kWh 405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
1462 cc Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date: 12 Dec 2024, 12:48 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS