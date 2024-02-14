Saved Articles

Tata Nexon EV On Road Price in Kaithal

16.59 - 22.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kaithal
Nexon EV Price in Kaithal

Tata Nexon EV on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 16.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Nexon EV top variant goes up to Rs. 19.13 Lakhs in Kaithal. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Nexon EV Creative Plus Medium Range₹ 16.31 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Fearless Medium Range₹ 18.02 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus Medium Range₹ 18.58 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Fearless Long Range₹ 19.13 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV Variant Wise Price List in Kaithal

Creative Plus Medium Range
₹16.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
30 KWh
325 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,49,000
RTO
1,23,920
Insurance
57,438
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Kaithal)
16,30,858
EMI@35,053/mo
Fearless Medium Range
₹18.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
30 KWh
325 Km
Fearless Plus Medium Range
₹18.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
30 KWh
325 Km
Fearless Long Range
₹19.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
40.5 KWh
465 Km
Tata Nexon EV News

Tata Nexon's top-end variant comes slightly higher priced than the base variant of Nexon EV.
Tata Nexon vs Tata Nexon EV: Which SUV costs how much
14 Feb 2024
The MG ZS EV just got a new more affordable variant whereas the price of the Nexon.ev was dropped.
Nexon EV to Comet EV: Here's why prices of these electric cars were reduced
14 Feb 2024
The price of the Medium Range and Long Range version of Nexon EV has dropped.
Tata Nexon EV & Tiago EV get a price cut. Check out new prices
13 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has announced a 0.7 per cent price hike for all of its passenger vehicles, effective from 1st February 2024.
Tiago to Nexon EV: All Tata cars to be pricier this much from February 1
21 Jan 2024
The BYD Yuan UP electric compact SUV comes slightly smaller than the BYD Atto 3 and will be offered in 93 bhp and 172 bhp power output configurations.
BYD Yuan UP electric SUV makes a strong case for India, can challenge Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV
12 Dec 2023
Tata Nexon EV Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
2 Sept 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
Popular Electric Cars

