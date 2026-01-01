|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Countryman JCW All4, equipped with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹74.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Countryman deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Countryman JCW All4 is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 296 bhp and 400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Countryman's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Golf GTI priced ₹53 Lakhs.
The Countryman JCW All4 has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Average Speed, Heads Up Display (HUD), Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.