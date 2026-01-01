hamburger icon
CountrymanPriceMileageSpecifications
MINI Countryman Front Left Side
1/5
MINI Countryman Front View
2/5
MINI Countryman Rear View
3/5
MINI Countryman Right Side View
4/5
MINI Countryman 600x337
5/5

MINI Countryman JCW All4

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
74.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
MINI Countryman Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage15.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Countryman specs and features

Countryman JCW All4

Countryman JCW All4 Prices

The Countryman JCW All4, equipped with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹74.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Countryman JCW All4 Mileage

All variants of the Countryman deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Countryman JCW All4 Engine and Transmission

The Countryman JCW All4 is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 296 bhp and 400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm of torque.

Countryman JCW All4 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Countryman's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Golf GTI priced ₹53 Lakhs.

Countryman JCW All4 Specs & Features

The Countryman JCW All4 has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Average Speed, Heads Up Display (HUD), Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

MINI Countryman JCW All4 Price

Countryman JCW All4

₹74.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,90,000
RTO
6,78,000
Insurance
2,81,723
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
74,50,223
EMI@1,60,134/mo
Add to Compare
Close

MINI Countryman JCW All4 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 second
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4447 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm
Height
1645 mm
Kerb Weight
1735 kg
Width
1843 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
505 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control)

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
10 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
MINI Countryman JCW All4 EMI
EMI1,44,121 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
67,05,200
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
67,05,200
Interest Amount
19,42,054
Payable Amount
86,47,254

MINI Countryman Alternatives

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

53 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
CountrymanvsGolf GTI

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.14 - 11.6 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.16 - 2.25 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular MINI Cars

  • Popular
View all  MINI Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details