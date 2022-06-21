Home > New Cars > MG > Hector > MG Hector On Road Price in Guwahati

Mg Hector On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
+24
images
Add to compare
Mg Hector
Check latest offers

MG Hector Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT

1451 cc | 141 bhp |

₹ 15.04 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
1,349,800
RTO
91,283
Insurance
62,307
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,503,890
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹23,440
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Length
4655
Wheelbase
2750
Height
1760
Width
1835
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Silver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
849.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.16
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Helical Spring Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Bootspace
587
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Mg Hector FAQ's

The MG Hector Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT is priced on the road at Rs 1,503,890 in Delhi.

In Delhi, the RTO charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT will be Rs 91,283.

The insurance Charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT in Delhi is Rs 62,307.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the MG Hector in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,349,800, RTO - Rs. 91,283, Insurance - Rs. 62,307, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the MG Hector in Delhi is Rs. 1,503,890.

The top model of the MG Hector is the MG Hector Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 2,228,142 on the road in Delhi.

The on-road price of the top variant of MG Hector is Rs. 2,228,142. MG Hector is offered in 10.0 variants - the base model is MG Hector Style 1.5 Petrol Turbo MT and the top variant is MG Hector Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone which comes at a price tag of Rs. 2,228,142.

MG Hector's on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. 1,503,890 and rises to Rs. 2,228,142. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.

EMI for the base variant of the MG Hector in Delhi will be Rs. 23,440. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

EMI for the base variant of the MG Hector in Delhi will be Rs. 23,440. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

Mg Hector
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
MG Motor has a clear and unwavering focus on SUVs and the latest manifestation of this determined foray into the Indian market comes in the form of the MG Motor Astor SUV Read More

Locate Mg Dealers in Delhi

No Mg Dealers Found in Delhi

Check Latest Offers on Hector

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Hector

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue