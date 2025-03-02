What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Chandigarh? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Chandigarh is Rs. 1.21 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Chandigarh? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Chandigarh amount to Rs. 6.39 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Chandigarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Chandigarh is Rs. 2.46 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Chandigarh? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Chandigarh are Rs. 4.46 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.