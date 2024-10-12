Maruti Suzuki Invicto on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 27.45 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Invicto top variant goes up to Rs. 31.50 Lakhs in Vadodara.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto on road price breakup in Vadodara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is mainly compared to Toyota Innova Hycross which starts at Rs. 19.77 Lakhs in Vadodara, MG ZS EV which starts at Rs. 18.98 Lakhs in Vadodara and Isuzu V-Cross starting at Rs. 25.52 Lakhs in Vadodara.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 7 STR ₹ 27.45 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus 8 STR ₹ 27.55 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR ₹ 31.50 Lakhs
