What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Vadodara? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Vadodara is Rs. 31.50 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Vadodara? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Vadodara amount to Rs. 1.26 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Vadodara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Vadodara is Rs. 55,663.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto in Vadodara? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR in Vadodara are Rs. 1.22 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.